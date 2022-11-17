Assam govt announces 72 administrative posts

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Assam government decided to create 72 temporary posts at Senior Grade-I (SG-I) of Assam Civil Services to accommodate 72 ACS officers to strengthen the organizational structure of various departments and increase administrative efficiency, said officials on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held at Janata Bhawan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that, there will be 250 SG-I ACS officers (current strength 178) and the shortfall will be made by promoting 72 eligible SG-II officers belonging to 1995, 1997, 1999, 2002 and 2004 batches.



"Proposed 72 temporary posts will be promoted to officers. Once an officer is adjusted against regular vacancies in SG-I level or an officer is promoted to Selection Grade, the temporary SG-I post personal to the officer concerned shall be reverted to SG-II," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The Assam Minister also said that the state cabinet decided to reconstitute the Thana-level Nagarik Committees to provide a platform for coordination between the police and the public.

"A committee will be comprised of a government-appointed Chairman, Member Secretary (Officer-in-Charge of Police Station), Ex-Officio members, members and nominated members (selection in consultation with Guardian Ministers, 3 members nominated by DC and 3 members nominated by SP). The main aim is to create public awareness on important social issues like drug abuse, human trafficking, witch hunting, domestic violence etc.," the Assam Minister said.

The Assam cabinet also decided to provide remuneration to elected PRI members for the smooth functioning of PRIs and remuneration to be paid to bank accounts of PRI members every month with effect from April 2022 onwards.

Other decisions of the state cabinet include enhancement of urban governance in Assam, approval to the Municipal Corporation (Assam) Conduct of Business Rules, 2022, The Assam Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2022, approval to the revised pay structure of Judicial Officers of Subordinate Judiciary in line with Second National Judicial Pay Commission's recommendation, land measuring 11 Bigha - 1 Katha - 11 Lessa at Modopi Cha Bagicha under Garaimari Mouza of Chariduar Revenue Circle in favour of Hare Krishan Movement, Guwahati for setting up a centralized community kitchen, a school for underprivileged children, cultural complex etc. (ANI)

