Assam govt announces inclusion of 60 villages in BTR, Bodo community celebrates

Assam [India], January 27 (ANI): The Assam government announced on Thursday that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will be extended which will include 60 more villages of five assembly constituencies of Sonitpur district.

While attending the state-level programme of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said, "60 villages in Dhekiajuli, Behali, Sootea, Gohpur and Biswanath assembly constituencies with 80 per cent or more Bodo population will be included in the BTR and it is as part of its commitment to implement the Tripartite Bodo Accord which was signed in January 2020 for permanent peace in the Bodoland region."

The 60 villages including 43 revenue villages and 17 forest villages which fall under the Sonitpur district will be included in the BTR, according to the state government.

The Assam Chief Minister also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be given to 2001 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the Bodo people.

Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council welcomed the announcement made by the Assam Chief Minister and said, "It will help to create a permanent peaceful environment in BTR."





"By announcing the inclusion of 60 villages in the BTR area, the Assam Chief Minister has implemented the clause of the BTR peace accord," Pramod Boro said.

On the other hand, the Bodo community people of Biswanath and other four assembly constituencies on Friday welcomed the state government's decision and celebrated it.

The people were seen as celebrating by bursting crackers.

The BTR currently comprises four districts; Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri. (ANI)

