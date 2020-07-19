Assam Govt announces Unlock partially in Kamprup Metropolitan district from Monday

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 18 (ANI): Assam government on Saturday announced Unlock partially after a 3-week lockdown in Kamprup Metropolitan district.

Kumar Sanjay Krisha, Assam Chief Secretary while addressing a press conference here said, "The partial unlock will come into effect from 7:00 PM on July 19 and will remain in place till 7:00 PM on August 2. The lockdown was a success. Today, the number of cases is 21,000. If there had not been a lockdown, the COVID-19 cases could have crossed 30,000."

Kumar Sanjay Krisha further said that during unlock, Rs 1000 fine will be levied on people for not wearing the mask in public places.

"We have allowed industries to function from Monday to Friday. Wholesalers, vegetable markets are allowed to function from 7 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday. E-commerce allowed for 7 days. People are requested to be careful and alert and maintain the COVID protocols," he said.

"Vehicles including Ola and Uber will be allowed but they have to follow COVID-19 guidelines and sanitise their vehicles after passenger leaves from the vehicle. The government offices, bank and other offices will function from Monday to Friday," he added. (ANI)

