Assam govt carves out new administrative district 'Tamulpur', fifth district of Bodoland Territorial Region

Dispur (Assam) [India], January 26 (ANI): In an effort to increase the administrative expediency, the Assam government has sanctioned the formation of a new administrative district which will be known as 'Tamulpur', says an official order.

"Comprising the whole area of existing Tamulpur Civil Sub-Division of the District Baksa with its headquarters at Tamulpur," reads the order dated January 23.



The Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro took to Twitter to share the news and extend greetings, "Extremely glad to share that Governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi has sanctioned the formation of new Administrative district Tamulpur."

"This will be the 5th district of Bodoland Territorial Region," the tweet added.

"I extend my wholehearted gratefulness on behalf of the people of BTR to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for this wonderful gift to the people of Tamulpur on this grand occasion of Netaji's Jayanti," reads another tweet by Boro. (ANI)

