Assam govt committed to development of Karbi language, culture: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the indigenous Karbi community is rich in ancient wisdom and possesses a vibrant folk culture, adding that the Assam government is committed to preserving and developing the Karbi language, literature and culture.



Attending the 30th conference of Karbi Lammet Amei at Donkamukam in West Karbi Anglong district, the Assam Chief Minister said that, the literary body played a pivotal role in the development of the Karbi language and literature over the years.

Dr. Sarma said that very rich in culture and folklore, the Karbi community is an invaluable asset for the state. Their language and culture have enriched the diversities of the state, as the government is committed to the development of Karbi language and culture, he said.



Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the people belonging to Karbi community to be relentless in the practice of their language and culture to be able to march forward in their journey towards prosperity.





"Besides serving as a platform to Karbi language writers, Karbi Lammet Amei has been promoting those who bring to light the Karbi culture and traditions through Assamese literature. This is building an atmosphere of learning and camaraderie. Karbi Lammet Amei is an important organization for the development of language and literature of the people belonging to Karbi community. This institution has been working untiringly for the progress of the Karbi people who are rich in every respect. Love for mother tongue leads the people to live with dignity by enriching and strengthening their identity," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.



The Assam Chief Minister recalled the contributions of eminent Karbi litterateurs including Bonglong Terang, Kehai Bey, Longkam Teron, Rongbong Terang, Samsing Hanse and Bidorsing Kro in inspiring young Karbi writers through their works.



"Without diluting their own ethnic identity, these writers have paved way for relentless march of the Karbi literature while opening new avenues for cultural exchange, harmony and camaraderie," the Assam Chief Minister said.



He urged Karbi Lammet Amei to continue its unwavering efforts to promoting the Karbi language and literature as the leading literary organization of the community. (ANI)

