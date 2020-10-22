"Assam govt committed to restoring normalcy along inter-state border with Mizoram"

Silchar (Assam) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Assam government is committed to restoring normalcy along the interstate border with Mizoram and to ensure peace, tranquility and harmony, said Commissioner and Secretary, Border Protection Department, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi.

Speaking at a press meet on Tuesday, Tripathi said bringing back peace and tranquility to the troubled spot at Lailapur close to the inter-state border is the top priority of the government. He said the Governments of Assam and Mizoram are engaging in talks at the Chief Ministers' level and at the official level of both the states.

Tripathi disclosed that home secretary level talks involving both the states will be held at Lailapur Beat Office on Wednesday morning to resolve the matter amicably.

The Commissioner asked the Mizoram government to withdraw their security forces from the territorial jurisdiction of Assam and to dismantle the camps.

He also informed that efforts are underway to start movement of stranded trucks laden with essential commodities on Assam side of the border.



"As regards non plying of trucks carrying essential commodities to Mizoram due to apprehension in the minds of trucker drivers and transport owners about their safety inside Mizoram, the district administrations of three districts of Barak Valley are leaving no stone unturned to ensure smooth movement of stranded trucks on the border," he added.

Meanwhile, Special DGP (Border), Mukesh Agarwal said the Addressing the media persons, Special DGP (Border), Mukesh Agarwal said the situation at the inter border is under control with no further incident in the past 24 hours.

He assured of adequate protection to the people living close to the border and proper rehabilitation of the affected people.

Agarwal revealed that 18 temporary huts were damaged and three semi urban dwelling units partially affected in the flare up on Saturday night.

Earlier, a high level meeting was held by the Commissioner and Secretary and Special DGP (Border) with the DCs, SPs and DFOs of three districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj in which the entire law and order situation of the Barak Valley region was reviewed in the wake of the incident on the border front. (ANI)

