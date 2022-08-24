Assam: Govt employee caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Biswanath (Assam) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Directorate of Assam on Wednesday caught a government employee red-handed while taking a bribe in his office in Biswanath district.



The arrested government employee was identified as Tapan Saha, Extra Writer of the office of the Sub Registrar, Biswanath.



Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police, said, "A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption alleging that Tapan Saha, Extra Writer of the office of the Sub Registrar, Biswanath had demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 from the complainant for processing registration of 2 plots of land at the rate of Rs 3,500 per plot."





"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Wednesday by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Sub Registrar, Biswanath. Tapan Saha was caught red-handed in the office of the Sub Registrar, soon after he accepted Rs 6,000 out of the demanded bribe money of Rs 7,000 from the complainant. The bribe money has been seized from the possession of Tapan Saha in presence of independent witnesses," Saikia further said.



A case has been registered in ACB Police Station on Wednesday under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Tapan Saha.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

