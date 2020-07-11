Assam govt extends lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan till July 19

Dispur (Assam) [India], July 11 (ANI): Assam has extended the lockdown for another week i.e. July 19, in Kamrup Metropolitan on Saturday amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the district.

"In view of continued spread of #COVID19 in Kamrup (Metropolitan), the lockdown has been extended till 7 pm, July 19, 2020," said Assam Police in a tweet.

"Citizens are requested to follow lockdown guidelines in letter & spirit and help us #FlattenTheCurve," it added.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, earlier, during a press conference, said, "Citizen committees have suggested extension of lockdown for another 2 weeks in Kamrup Metropolitan district. However, the health department is in favour of extending it for 1 week. A notification in this regard will be issued tomorrow."

The state health department has decided to conduct Rapid antigen testing for incoming air passengers, and will be quarantined based on their results, said Sarma.

Earlier, the state Health Minister informed that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of June 28 for the next 14 days, due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Assam has reported 14,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 5,426 active cases, 9,147 cured/discharged/migrated and 27 fatalities as of July 11. (ANI)

