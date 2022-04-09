Assam Govt forms panel to rehabilitate cadres of Karbi Armed Groups

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Assam government constituted a committee to make an assessment of the rehabilitation needs of the cadres of Karbi Armed Groups, informed the officials on Friday.

The assessment would be based on various parameters including age profile, educational qualification, and the general area of residence, informed the Directorate of Information and Public Relations in an official statement.

The Committee has been constituted by a notification on April 7 under a Memorandum of Settlement signed on September 4, 2021, by the Government of India, Government of Assam, Karbi Armed Groups and elected representatives of the Karbi people.

The committee would be headed by the Additional Director General of Police.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma recalled the contributions of eminent Karbi litterateurs including Bonglong Terang, Kehai Bey, Longkam Teron, Rongbong Terang, Samsing Hanse and Bidorsing Kro in inspiring young Karbi writers through their works. He also lauded the community for its' rich ancient wisdom and possession of vibrant folk culture. (ANI)