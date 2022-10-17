Assam govt inks 7 MoUs with industry partners

Guwahati [India], October 17 (ANI): In a move to draw a roadmap for a broad-based development of the state, Assam government has inked seven memoranda of understanding and agreement (MoU, MoA) with different industry players in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday.

On behalf of the government, Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) entered into agreements with the Microsoft, Google India, Larsen & Toubro and Health Care Sector Skill Council.

Moreover, the directorate of employment and craftsmen training executed an MoU with Info Edge (India) better known as Naukri.com while Assam Tourism Development Corporation signed an MoU with the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, Government of India, TATA Strive Skill Development Initiatives of Tata community Initiative Trust and the Indian Hotels Company.

Further, Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) also signed an agreement with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam's Green Energy for the generation of 1000 MW solar power.

The state government said the MoU with Microsoft will pave the way for building the capacity of the youth in Assam Skill Development Centres across the state. Microsoft through their modules of MDSP (Microsoft Diversity Skilling Programme) will provide intervention for under-served youth to ensure their active participation in workforce. With this programme, the government said youth would be equipped with the skills required to thrive in a digital economy.

Moreover, the objective of the agreement with Google India is to support the state government in skilling youth with job-ready digital and business skills. The best part of this arrangement is that Google Career Certificate Course will provide an enabling job connection to the skilled youth via cohort of potential employers, the statement added.

With L&T's MoU with the Assam government, the statement said the infra giant would offer knowledge and support for establishing training setup and executing greenfield projects under the construction sector.

The objective of the MoU with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) is to mobilise the unemployed youth of Assam for skill-training. Besides, skilling the unemployed youths, placement will be provided for industrial jobs within one month of training completion.

The Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training's MoU with Naukri.com would provide an online platform to the unemployed youth to have their profile uploaded on digital domain to attract prospective employers.

The MoU between APDCL and SJVNL Green Energy (SGEL) would also aim at the development of renewable power projects namely solar power with 1000 MW installed capacity.

The agreement signed between the Assam Tourism Development Corporation and TATA Strive Skill Development Initiatives and others would also set up a hospitality skill centre of excellence for the training of the youth of the state.



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma termed the MoU signing as momentous occasion as the agreements would help in harnessing state's potential in renewable energy, skill development, tourism and hospitality industries.

He also said that the MoUs would also help the state to realise the dream of a developed Assam in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform North-East into a new engine of growth. Thanking the companies for coming forward and partnering with Assam government, Chief Minister Sarma said that the agreements would be a way forward to form a strategic collaboration for multi-tier transformational development of Assam.

Considering the immense potential of the State to act as a spring board to expedite pace of development of the region, CM Sarma said that his government was fully committed to enhance the skilling of its huge human resources to catapult development.

He said that state government has set up Assam Skill Development Mission with a vision of capacity building of the youth for their meaningful employment and stimulate economy of the state. The Mission has envisaged to skill 1.50 lakh youth every year.

The Chief Minister said that it was a red-letter day for the state of Assam as APDCL entered into an agreement with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Green Energy (SGEL) to develop renewable power projects.

He said that the development-centric approach of this government has been able to create an investment-friendly ecosystem.

He said in view of the transition of the state's requirement from fossil fuel to green fuel, State Cabinet has approved Assam Renewable Energy Policy 2022 to boost the development of renewable power in the state.

As a part of the MoU, a floating solar power project would be developed. Sarma also said that once commissioned, the project will reduce the state's dependence on fossil fuel. Generation of green power will be augmented and as such surplus generation will help Assam in supplying renewable energy to other states thereby reducing carbon emissions.

The Chief Minister also hailed all the industry partners for successful venture in Assam and extended his best wishes to make the arrangements a great success. He also assured full support from state government in the execution of the projects in time.

Skill Employment Entrepreneurship Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who also spoke on the occasion, gave a brief outline of his ministry's efforts in a making an enabling ecosystem in the state for skill development of the youth. He said by skilling the youth for which a comprehensive action plan has been formulated, the state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister has been working to make Assam one of the most-developed states of the country.

Earlier, all the industry partners who entered into MoUs with the government expressed their commitment to work for the success of their respective ventures in the state.

Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Labour Welfare Sanjay Kisan and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

