Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary speaking to media persons in Guwahati on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:05 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Assam government has made mandatory for all factories and industries to keep sanitary napkins in a bid to promote hygiene among women, state cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.
"The government has made it mandatory for all factories and industries in the state to keep sanitary pads for the welfare of the working women," Patowary, Minister for Industries and Commerce told media on Tuesday here.
The decision was taken in the Assam cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, to promote hygiene among women.
The other key decisions taken by the cabinet were related to bamboo farming and the government holiday list for the coming year among others.
The holiday list of the Assam government for the calendar year 2020 was presented and approved. "Apart from the 35 official holidays, 31 restricted holidays are mentioned in the calendar for the year 2020," the Minister said.
"The important Assam bamboo and cane policy were passed today. The Cabinet approved the development of tissue culture at the Rain Forest Research Institute situated at Jorhat, and the rest will be done at Krishi Vigyan Kendra and forest nursery," he said.
Patowary said that the government is planning to plant bamboos in 1,000 hectares of land.
The other important decisions taken in the meeting were related to financial autonomy for the veterinary department, pig breeding and goat farming. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:12 IST

