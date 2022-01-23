Assam Govt orders high-level inquiry into Central Assam's Nagaon firing incident

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Assam government has ordered a high-level inquiry into a firing incident occurred in Central Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday where a former student leader was injured in police firing, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

The Chief Minister on Sunday said, "The investigation into the police firing incident will be led by Additional Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur."

Earlier today Assam police tweeted, "Police personnel involved in the shooting incident at Kachalukhua, Nagaon have been sent to Police Reserve with immediate effect."



"We have requested the Govt to institute a Commissioner level enquiry into the incident. If any lapse is found, guilty personnel will be taken to task," the police added.

Earlier on Saturday, former student leader named Kirti Kamal Bora was injured in an encounter with the police in Nagaon city today, informed Nagaon district's Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra.

Kirti Kamal Bora was later admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. (ANI)

