Assam govt taking steps to augment forensic infrastructure

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 5 (ANI): Assam is taking several steps to augment the Forensic infrastructure, building and raising the capabilities of investigating officers and fostering coordination among the different wings of the criminal-judicial system, stated a government release on Thursday.

Recently, the Assam government appointed Keshav Kumar, (Retd IPS) and ex-DGP Gujarat and an expert in the forensic field as the special forensic consultant to the Assam government.

As a part of the effort to herald a paradigm shift in forensic science-based investigation, the Assam Police in association with the Indian Law Institute, Assam, had arranged a seminar on the topic 'Application of Forensic Science in Criminal Justice System: Problems and Road ahead' on Thursday at the Assam Police Headquarters, Guwahati.



The seminar was held in hybrid mode. It was presided over by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and attended by all the judges of the Gauhati High Court, the Director General of Police, Assam and other senior officers, Advocates of the bar, office bearers of the Indian Law Institute, Assam Unit from the APHQ.

All the district and session judges, additional district and sessions judges, chief judicial magistrates and all judicial officers attended the seminar in remote mode through video conference.

All the senior officers from Range Headquarters, the SPs, the ASPs (Crime), public prosecutors, assistant public prosecutors, the Superintendent of Police of CID and other wings of the Assam Police organisation also participated in the event virtually.

The ADGP CID, AYV Krishna presented the Police report proforma, notified by the state government, and also discussed the concept of Pairavi officers. (ANI)

