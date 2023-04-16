Assam govt to appoint Forest battalion aiming to speed up anti-poaching measures in Kaziranga National Park: CM Sarma

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], April 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government will appoint one Forest battalion and many foresters on May 10 to strengthen the security and to speed up anti-poaching measures in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

"We will appoint one Forest battalion and many foresters on May 10. Today I visited the park and inspected on ground how to scientifically increase manpower deployment in Kaziranga. After a long time today I visited the Kaziranga National Park," Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister on Sunday travelled inside the Kaziranga National Park to personally assess various measures undertaken to eliminate poaching.

"I visited the area where one rhino was poached recently and the areas where there is no forest camp," he said.

Sarma specially visited vulnerable zones on the banks of Brahmaputra and interacted with forest guards at camps and other officials.



Talking about the recent rhino poaching incident in the national park, Sarma said that the rhino horn has recovered.

"The poacher was fled. Today I heard that one dead body was found but police have yet to confirm whether, the body is of the poacher or not. But we recovered the rhino horn immediately. We will have to increase river patrolling in the park. I will again visit Kaziranga along with DGP. There are few gap areas in the park and to solve the problem we will have to fill up that area including increasing river patrolling," he said.

On the other hand, talking on the Mega Bihu programme held on April 13 and 14 in Guwahati the Assam Chief Minister said that, that was a pride moment for the people of Assam because the photos of the Bihu dance performed by over 11,000 dancers and drummers have published in International level.

"People have been talking about Bihu on social media, especially on Bihu dance. This time I have received more Bihu greetings from outside of Assam. It is our endeavour that how to bring forward the resources of Assam gradually and I have several other aims. The Bihuwatis and Bihuas have now reached their homes and in May our Ministers will meet them and take part in dinner with them. We will give the money to them which our government has announced. I will also visit 4-5 districts and meet them," Sarma said.

As a mark of gratitude, the Assam government has announced to give RS 25,000 to each of over 11,000 participants of Mega Bihu along with master trainers and the reserve dancers.

Talking about the construction of an elevated corridor in Kaziranga National Park, the Assam Chief Minister said that, the matter is now with the National Wildlife Board for clearance. (ANI)

