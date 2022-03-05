Assam govt to bring tribal land policy within 6 months to ensure land rights of tribal population: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state government will bring the tribal land policy in the state within six months to ensure the land rights of the tribal population.



He also said that adequate steps would be taken for the socio-economic upliftment of Bodo people living outside Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).



Attending the 54th Annual Convention of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at Langhin in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Saturday, the Assam Chief Minister said that in the aftermath of the signing of the historic Bodo Peace accord, BTR has taken a giant leap towards progress and development.



"Assam government will bring the tribal land policy in the state within six months to ensure land rights of the tribal population. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Bodo Peace Accord came to fruition resulting in lasting peace in the erstwhile strife-torn region," the chief minister said.



Assam Chief Minister further said that the state government has set up the Department of Indigenous Faith and Culture for the preservation of the cultural heritage of Assam.





"The state can progress only when the development of indigenous population is ensured. Bodo language has also been categorised as an associate language by the state government," he said.

Saying that ABSU has always been at the forefront of voicing the aspirations of not only the students, but the Bodo society as a whole, the Assam Chief Minister asserted that ABSU has played a crucial role in socio-cultural development and making the Bodos aware of their political rights.



"Being the largest ethnolinguistic group in Assam, Bodos have contributed immensely to the growth of the greater Assamese society. They have a glorious history and a very rich culture. Today's Bodo youths have come out to make a positive change in the society instead of taking up arms," he added.



In his speech, the Assam Chief Minister remembered the contributions of founder President of ABSU Baneshwar Basumatary, Secretary Kanakeshwar Narzary, Bodofa Upendranath Brahma and other stalwarts of the Bodo community.



Sarma also announced that a government college would be set up at Langhin.



Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Minister of Handloom and Textiles Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MLA Gobindra Chandra Basumatary, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, and other dignitaries were also present in the programme. (ANI)



