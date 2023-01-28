Assam govt to extend BTR area, including 60 villages of five assembly constituencies of Sonitpur

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Assam government on Thursday announced its decision to extend the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) area by including 60 more villages of five assembly constituencies of Sonitpur district.

While attending the state-level programme of 74th Republic Day celebrations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that 60 villages of Dhekiajuli, Behali, Sootea, Gohpur and Biswanath assembly constituencies with 80 per cent or more Bodo population will be included in the BTR. It is as part of its commitment to implement the tripartite Bodo Accord which was signed in January 2020 for permanent peace in the Bodoland region, Sarma stated.

The 60 villages including 43 revenue villages and 17 FRC villages that fall under the Sonitpur district will be included in the BTR.

The Assam Chief Minister also announced that ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to be given to 2001 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the causes of the Bodo people.



Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council has welcomed the announcement made by the Assam Chief Minister and said that it will help to create a permanent peaceful environment in BTR.

"By announcing of inclusion of 60 villages in the BTR area, the Assam Chief Minister has implemented the clause of the BTR peace accord," Pramod Boro said.

On the other hand, the Bodo community people of Biswanath and the other four assembly constituencies on Friday welcomed the state government's decision and celebrated it.

The people were seen celebrating by bursting crackers.

The BTR currently comprises four districts - Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri. (ANI)

