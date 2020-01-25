Assam govt to file case against Shaheen Bagh protest organiser for his 'cut Assam from India' statements

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): In a fresh turn of developments, Assam Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Biswa Sarma hit out at Sarjeel, the main organiser of Shaheen Bagh protest, saying that the state government will register a case against him for stating that "Assam should be cut off from the rest of India."

While speaking to ANI, Sarma said, "The main organiser of Shaheen Bagh protest (in Delhi), Sarjeel has said that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India. The state government has taken cognizance of this seditious statement and has decided to register a case against him."

Sarma made the statement hours after a clip of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam making controversial remarks was shared by BJP leader Sambit Patra. In the few minutes long videos, Imam can be heard saying that Muslims are in such numbers that they can cut out the entire Northeast from the rest of India. (ANI)

