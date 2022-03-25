Assam Govt to move SC seeking re-verification of NRC

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Thursday said that the state government has decided to move Supreme Court seeking re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (that was published in 2019 August).

Talking to ANI, Bora said, "The decision was taken during the meeting held with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other indigenous organizations. We won't accept the list of NRC which was published in August 2019. Now we have decided to move the Supreme Court by seeking re-verification."

The Assam Minister further said that today a meeting was held between the Assam government and AASU leadership on the implementation of the Assam Accord.



On the other hand, Samujjal Bhattacharya, Advisor of AASU said that many illegal Bangladeshi people's names were included in the last list of NRC and we want an illegal Bangladeshi free NRC.

"So we want that, re-verification of the NRC list should be made. We have already filed a petition before the Supreme Court by seeking this. We urge both Centre and State that, they should also move the Supreme Court for a correct NRC," Dr Bhattacharya said.

Earlier in 2020 last, Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma had submitted an affidavit before the Gauhati High Court and said that the NRC list which was published on August 31, 2019, was just a supplementary list of NRC and 4795 ineligible person names were included in the list. (ANI)

