Assam Govt to observe Bodofa Upendranath Brahma's birthday as Chatra Divas

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], September 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the State government will celebrate the birthday of Indian Bodo social activist Bodofa Upendranath Brahma on March 31 every year as 'Chatra Divas'.

Paying his visit to the burial ground of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma before the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Sarma paid rich floral tributes at the Samadhisthal of Bodofa at Dotoma in Kokrajhar today.

Taking into consideration of the immense contribution of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma towards the socio-cultural and academic empowerment of the people of BTR, Sarma during the visit said that the State government has decided to celebrate March 31 every year which is the birthday of the Bodofa as Chatra Divas, according to a statement.

He also laid the foundation stone of infrastructure development involving an outlay of Rs.10 crore in the burial ground of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma.

The Chief Minister also visited the residence of Bodofa at Dotoma and spent some time with his family members.

During his visit, Sarma enquired about the well-being of the family members and assured all government assistance to them.

While talking to the family members, the Chief Minister recalled Bodofa's contribution to the socio-economic, cultural and academic empowerment of the Bodos and the people belonging to BTR. Going through the memorabilia of Upendranath Brahma, he stressed the need for a museum to preserve all his memoirs.



Chief Minister Sarma also inaugurated the Bodoland Administrative Staff College at Gaurang Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar.

He said since an efficient administration is a key to development and people's welfare, the administrative staff college will help immensely the government employees.

He also said that the college would be helpful in infusing administrative understanding among the government servants of BTR and outside and train them in several facets of administration more particularly in the 6th schedule and Autonomous Council administration. The staff college will help to empower the government officers to render their best with regard to policies pertaining to Tribal belts and blocks and serve the people better.

Chief Minister Sarma also visited the construction site of Kokrajhar Medical College and took stock of its progress. While stressing about adhering to all building protocols, he asked the construction agency to ensure its timely completion.

He also said that considering the current progress it has made, Kokrajhar Medical College can start its academic activities in 2023.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for VCDC Bhawan of 229 numbers of VCDC Offices on the premises of BTC Secretariat. It may be noted that Rs. 25 lakh each has been earmarked for the construction of 229 VCDC Offices under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

It may also be noted that BTR has 420 VCDCs for five districts. Out of these, 229 VCDCs do not have a permanent office building. With the foundation stone laid today all VCDCs will have their own office buildings.

Sarma also laid the foundation for EM and MCLA Towers which will accommodate quarters for EMs and MCLAs at Harinaguri in Kokrajhar.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Water Resources etc Minister Pijush Hazarika, BTC Chief Pramod Boro, his cabinet colleagues, EMs and MCLAs were present on occasion. (ANI)

