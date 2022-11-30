Assam govt to observe 'Development Fortnight' from Dec 5

Silchar (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Assam government will observe 'Development Fortnight' from December 5 to December 18 and during this period works of various development projects, schemes worth Rs 15,000 crore will start in several districts of the state.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Silchar in Barak Valley under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"We will observe 'Development Fortnight' from December 5. On December 5, the programme will be kicked off in Bongaigaon district where many projects worth Rs 1000 crore will start, similarly, the programme will be held in Nalbari on December 6, in Tamulpur on December 7, in Morigaon on December 8, in Golaghat on December 9, in Biswanath on December 10, in Majuli on December 11, etc. The second phase of 'Development Fortnight' will be held on January 5-20 next year," the Assam Chief Minister said in a press conference held at the Deputy Commissioner office, Cachar.



Sarma also said that the state cabinet has decided to add 10.57 lakh new beneficiaries under the Orunodoi Scheme.

"Currently there are 17 lakh beneficiaries under the Orunodoi Scheme in the state. 10.57 lakh new beneficiaries will be added in the scheme by March 31 next year and after adding this, the total beneficiaries of the scheme will be increased upto 27 lakh. The annual outlay of the scheme will be increased upto Rs 4000 crore and it will become one of the biggest DBT scheme in the country. We have also targeted to add 8 lakh more beneficiaries in this scheme next year," Sarma said.

He further said that the state cabinet has approved 322 revenue-related proposals, three new flyovers in Guwahati with an aim to eliminate traffic points in the city, a new road from the Guwahati airport terminal building to Azara.

"The state cabinet has also approved many projects for the development of Barak Valley including Rs 135 crore for a mini secretariat at Silchar, Rs 227 crore for a Super Speciality hospital to be constructed at Silchar Medical College & Hospital, GC College to be upgraded to State University, Rs 59 crore sanctioned for strengthening the construction of Bethukandi embankment, Mohisha Beel will be declared as a protected area. A 10-km long elevated flyover will be constructed at Ramnagar, Silchar, another flyover on Silchar-Kalain road," he said.

"The state cabinet has approved Rs 55 crore for the Karimganj water supply scheme, Rs 56 crore for the Hailakandi water supply scheme and Rs 24 crore for the Badarpur water supply scheme, new 100-bedded hospital for Lakhipur sub-division, two new colleges in Dholai and Lakhipur, Rs 81 crore for milk processing unit in Silchar, Rs 10 crore grant for Silchar district sports association, Rs 5 crore each to Hailakandi and Karimganj district stadium, Rs 15 crore additional grant for Barak Valley Engineering College, Rs 650 crore for Karimganj medical college, Rs 180 crore for Patharkandi agriculture college, Rs 146 crore for Cachar district hospital," the Assam Chief Minister added. (ANI)

