Assam govt to offer Rs 50 thousand each to 2,000 artistes and technicians

Dispur (Assam) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Assam Government has decided to provide an amount of Rs 50 thousand each as one time grant to two thousand artistes and technicians of the state.

According to an official release, Minister of Cultural Affairs Department Naba Kumar Doley on Tuesday said that his department would soon implement the scheme following the direction of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The financial assistance schemes are expected to encourage the artistes and technicians to engage in their creative pursuits with renewed vigour.

State Government has decided to offer the financial assistance under 'Silpi Sambardhana' and 'Bhramyaman Theatre Silpi Aru Kala-Kushali Achoni' and both these schemes would cover a total of two thousand artistes and technicians.

Nagaranam, Ojapali artistes along with folk artistes of different indigenous art forms of various communities and tribes of the state would be provided with the one-time financial grant under 'Silpi Sambardhana' scheme. Grassroots artistes would also be brought under its ambit.

On the other hand, the State Government has also decided to offer financial assistance to the artistes and technicians engaged in mobile theatre groups considering the contribution of mobile theatres to the cultural landscape of the state. (ANI)

