Assam govt to offer voluntary retirement to police officers, jawans who are habitual drinkers: CM Sarma

Guhawati (Assam) [India], April 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that about 300 officers and jawans of Assam police who are habitual drinkers would be offered voluntary retirement.



"There are about 300 officers and jawans of Assam police who are habitual drinkers and consumption of too much alcohol has damaged their bodies. There is a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) and the state government will do it. There is a government rule that they will go to VRS and new recruitment will take place. We had not implemented it in Assam earlier. We are now going to work on this," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He further said that the results of Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts will be declared on May 3 and 4 respectively.

"They will get appointment letters on May 11. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present in the programme where we will try to give appointment letters of around 50,000 jobs," the Assam Chief Minister added. (ANI)

