Assam govt to supply 5 crore bottles of hand sanitizers free of cost

Dispur (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): Around 5 crore bottles of hand sanitizers will be supplied free of cost by the excise factories of the state, informed the state Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidiya.

"As per Assam Health Department's demand, around 5 crore bottles of 200 ml sanitizers will be supplied by excise factories of the state, free of cost. Eleven companies have started producing sanitizers in the state," said the state Excise Minister.

Meanwhile, the Assam government is constructing a coronavirus isolation center at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, also known as Sarusajai Stadium, in Guwahati on a war footing.

In a move to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the state government has decided to convert the stadium into make-shift hospitals to treat patients suffering from the contagious infection. At least 1,000 people at a time can be quarantined at the facility.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, coronavirus has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people in the country as on Friday. (ANI)

