Assam govt will try to enter state festival 'Bihu' in Guinness Book of World Records: CM Himanta Biswa

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], January 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on April 14 this year and in presence of the Prime Minister, the Assam government will try to enter the state festival 'Bihu' in the Guinness Book of World Records.



"In order to make Bihu in the Guinness World Records, the Assam government will arrange a big Bihu programme at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati where around 10,000-15,000 Bihu artists will perform Bihu on April 14. We are planning to take Assam's Bihu to global," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the decision has been taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Dibrugarh on Monday and the state cabinet has formed a cabinet committee.

"For the entire preparation, the state cabinet has formed a four-member cabinet committee with state ministers state minister Bimal Borah, Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta and Jayanta Malla Baruah," the Assam Chief Minister said. (ANI)

