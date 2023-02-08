Assam Guv inaugurates Smart Siksha, Solar lighting in school, Anganwadi center

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 8 (ANI): Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday inaugurated a Smart Shiksha (Mobile Digital Bus) and solar lighting services in Nartap ME school and Anganwadi centre in Sonapur in Assam's Kamrup district.

While said inaugurating this the Governor said that education is the only tool which can help in cherishing the values of human society and take it forward.

"Assam's history is a priceless heritage of India's cultural journey. It is an amalgamation of thoughts, ideology, society, culture, beliefs, and traditions. Only Education can preserve this priceless culture and take our Assamese society forward," he said.

Speaking at the programme organized by the SRF foundation, a CSR arm of SRF Ltd, the Governor said that in the direction of changing people's lives through education, the Rural Education Program by SRF Foundation had touched the lives of many students.

He, therefore, hailed the foundation's endeavours in digitalizing education and making tech-inclusive education accessible for peripheral students.



The Governor also said that digital transformation is the most remarkable change of the present era. The teachers and students should be digitally literate. The basic behaviour, knowledge, and skills required to use digital devices effectively are essential in today's education system. 'Smart Shiksha' digital bus is a unique mobile initiative by the SRF foundation. The bus will aid in bridging the digital divide between the urban and rural and semi-rural areas.

Professor Mukhi further added, "The proper use of digital technologies can become a force multiplier in the decades-long global fight against poverty. India's experience of the past few years has shown us that if we make our digital architecture inclusive, it can bring about socio-economic transformation. Digital applications can bring accuracy and speed. Transparency can be brought into governance. India has developed digital public goods whose basic architecture has in-built democratic principles."

The Governor also appealed to the teachers to teach the students to use digital gadgets in a mission mode and contribute to the development of Digital India.

It may be mentioned that the SRF foundation in collaboration with the Education department has been working for education transformation through its flagship Rural Education Program and Anganwadi Development Program covering 10 Government school campuses and 32 Anganwadi centres in 10 villages under Dimoria Development Block.

The program aims at developing the schools as model schools by upgrading infrastructure, and academic and digital education.

Prof. Mukhi lauded the initiatives of the SRF foundation in striving towards an educated India through various interventions. The group's founders were the first founding members of prominent education institutes like Shri Ram College of Commerce, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, the Shri Ram schools for secondary education, the Anglo Sanskrit School, and the Shri Ram Research Institute. (ANI)

