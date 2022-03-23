Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation poll to be held on April 19

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) election will be held on April 19, announced the Assam State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.

Election to 60 wards of GMC will be held on April 19 and counting of votes to be held on April 21. The last date of filing the nomination is March 30, 2022. 50% wards are reserved for women. Model Code of Conduct comes into immediate effect from today, said Alok Kumar, State Election Commissioner in Guwahati.

The Assam State Election Commission has decided to use EVMs in the election in 789 polling stations. (ANI)





