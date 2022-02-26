Assam has done commendable job in conserving bio-diversity: President Kovind

Tezpur (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday graced the 19th Convocation of Tezpur University and lauded Assam saying the state has done a "commendable job in conserving bio-diversity" adding that conservation must be the "watchword for every citizen".

Addressing the event, President Kovind said, "Assam has done a commendable job in conserving bio-diversity. Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, as also the Elephant Reserve are impressive examples of conservation. Conservation must be the watchword for every citizen, especially the student community."

Highlighting that the University should "provide innovative solutions to local and national problems", the President said that "the students and faculty of Tezpur University should try to make it a major centre of innovation".



He urged them to encourage community participation and use local resources for finding solutions to local and national problems.

Noting that the North-Eastern states give high priority to organic farming, the President said that the Tezpur University can play a major role in branding and marketing of agricultural produce of this region.

Pointing to the fact that academic activities have been affected by the Covid pandemic, the President said that the pandemic has had a serious impact on the education of the relatively vulnerable sections of our people.

"The National Education Policy 2020 which was released during the pandemic contains a specific focus on digital education with the help of technology," he said. (ANI)

