Assam has witnessed 30 pc decline in crime rate this year, Himanta Biswa Sarma tells State Assembly

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the crime rate in Assam has decreased by 30 per cent this year as compared to the previous year.



Replying to the debate on the Assam Governor's speech in the budget session of the State Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said that, compared to the previous year, the crime rate in the state has been decreased.





"Crime has been decreased by 30% in the State this year as compared to the previous year. In January 2021, a total of 8661 cases were registered in the police stations of the state and the case numbers were decreased to 7706 in January this year. 8941 cases were registered in the state in February 2021 and the cases were decreased to 5425 in February this year," said Sarma.



Speaking about paddy procurement, the Assam Chief Minister further said that the state government will directly procure paddy from the farmers of the state within two years.



"We are going to de-centralize paddy procurement, and the state government will procure paddy from farmers of the state within two years. We will have needed two years to complete the process and we have started the process," Sarma added. (ANI)

