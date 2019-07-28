Assam: Heavy rainfall washes away wooden bridges in Nalbari village

Nalbari (Assam)[India], July 28 (ANI): Due to heavy downpour, several wooden bridges were washed away in the flash flood on Sunday.

"People use these wooden bridges every half hour. This will affect many people living in the area getting heavy rain," said a resident.

According to the state's Disaster Management Authority, as many as 1,716 villages spread across 18 districts in Assam have been adversely affected due to floods.

The villages are located in the districts of Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar.

In these affected districts, the normal life of around 21.68 lakh people has been affected.

One person lost his life due to the calamity in Barpeta, taking the total toll to 77.

Currently, there are 615 relief camps operational in Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Jorhat districts.

Additionally, 49 relief distribution centres are operational in the districts of Sonitpur, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Kamrup, and Morigaon.

Several rivers are flowing above the danger mark like the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur district, Puthimari in Kamrup district and Beki and Kushiara rivers in Barpeta and Karimganj districts respectively. (ANI)

