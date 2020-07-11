Assam: Heavy rains cause flooding in Dibrugarh villages

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 11 (ANI): Villages in Mohna Ghat area of Assam's Dibrugarh were flooded on Friday after water levels of the Brahmaputra River rose past the prescribed danger mark.

Incessant rainfall caused a dam ring to break, state officials informed.

The residents were seen stacking sandbags to check the heavy flow of the water.

The rising water level inundated houses in the area and residents were forced to move to a safer place.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday tweeted, "Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, during July 10 to 11, and over East Uttar Pradesh on July 11 and 12." (ANI)

