Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates multiple development projects

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday made an official visit to Tamulpur during which he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple projects that have the potential to radically transform the lower Assam district into one of the most progressive districts in the State, informed a press release.

The Assam Chief Minister attended the Bhumi Pujan of the proposed medical college and hospital, which are to be constructed at a cost of Rs 686 crore, at Kosubari.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones of concrete bridges over rivers at the aggregate cost of several hundred crores. Other than this, several road development projects were also launched by the Chief Minister.

Sarma, at a public meeting held at Kosugaon, also virtually inaugurated nine model Anganwadi Kendra.

He also virtually inaugurated two model schools at Tamulpur and Nagrijuli.



"The projects inaugurated or launched today have the potential to radically transform Tamulpur district into one of the most progressive ones on all fronts in days to come.," he said.

He further assured that all full-fledged district-level offices shall be established at Tamulpur in the coming days.

"The Bodoland Territorial Region has been able to register unprecedented growth and development in recent times owing to continued focus from the current regimes at the Centre and the State," he said.

The Chief Minister added that 6,000 new beneficiaries from the Tamulpur district would be added to the upcoming Orunodoi 2.0.

He also spoke about the plan to provide ration cards to around 7,000 beneficiaries.

Other than him, the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary, Assam Cabinet Ministers Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Keshab Mahanta, and BTR Chief Pramod Boro, were also seen accompanying the Chief Minister today, the release stated. (ANI)

