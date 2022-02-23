Assam human trafficking: SSB rescues 8 people including minor girls from Gujarat

Guwahati (Assam), February 22: SSB personnel rescued eight persons including minor girls and minor boys from Gujarat and handed them over to Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati on Tuesday.



According to SSB, the rescued people belong to the Daranga Kalipur area of Assam's Baksa district. A gang took them to Gujarat on the pretext of providing them jobs.





Alok Sharma, an official of the 24 Battalion of SSB, Rangia on Tuesday said, "We have rescued eight persons including minor girls and minor boys from Gujarat and took them in Gandhidham Express from Gujarat to Guwahati. The gang had taken one year's salary of Rs 5 lakh from them and took them to a fish packaging company in Gujarat."

"The rescued persons are belonging to poor families who are living in the border areas of Assam. The gang led by a lady named Manjana had cheated them. The family members of the victims requested us to rescue them and finally, we have rescued them," Alok Sharma said. He said that the accused Manjana will be caught soon and an FIR has been lodged.

The family members of the victims had lodged complaints against the alleged gang at the Kumarikata police station in Baksa district following which the rescue operation began.

On Tuesday, the victims reached the Kamakhya Railway Station and the SSB personnel handed over them to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Kamakhya railway station. (ANI)

