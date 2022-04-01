Assam: IIT Guwahati students attend Pariksha Pe Charcha through hybrid mode

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati on Friday organized a physical as well as an online screening of "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022" addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Students, faculties, and non-teaching staff along with the Director of the institute T. G. Sitharam were present in the college to witness the screening of the event.

IIT Guwahati arranged a live telecast of the event in four locations at Board Room, IIT Guwahati, Conference Room, Centre for Education Technology, Video Wall in the lobby of the Administrative Building, and KV IIT Guwahati auditorium.



"The initiative was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with the students before the Board examination indeed is a very positive step towards building self-confidence for every student and to face the challenges easily," said Prof. T. G. Sitharam.

Terming PM Modi's message a lifetime encouragement for the students to deal with life challenges, Sitharam said, "The way the Prime Minister describes the activities of the students in a different practical perspective is very interesting and will definitely create an impact on the future life of the students and encourage them to face any life challenges, provide self-motivation, self-esteem, dedication and to think out of the box to solve their problems in their future life."

In the Board room of IIT Guwahati, the live streaming of the event was held for around 100 students along with faculty and non-faculty on Friday.

As per the institute, Kendriya Vidyalaya of IIT Guwahati also live-streamed the event which was attended by more than 1000 students, teachers and parents.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live program. (ANI)

