Assam: IIT Guwahati's former director assumes charge as AICTE Chairman

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): Former Director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, Prof. T. G. Sitharam assumed the charge as the Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education on Wednesday.

Sitharam took over charge from Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairperson, University Grants Commission, who had the additional charge of AICTE since September 2022.

With the approval of the Minister of Education in his capacity as Chairperson of IIT Council, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer took over charge as Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati from Prof. Sitharam on December 20.

While assuming his charge as the AICTE Chairman, Prof. T.G. Sitharam said, "I will work with every stakeholder in the Education domain to transform Higher education into large, well-resourced, vibrant multidisciplinary providing high-quality teaching, innovation, entrepreneurship, research, and community engagement hubs."

Prof. Sitharam envisions providing transformative education to Indian students to create leaders and innovators, and generate new knowledge for a sustainable society.



In his new role, Prof. Sitharam aims to make India a global academic knowledge hub with an increase in the Gross enrollment ratio in higher education to 50% by 2035 through interventions of AICTE.

For the same, Prof. Sitharam envisions creating 5 types of pathways for competitive, modern and industrialized India which include Technology-driven outcome-based education, Job-creator (JCR) mode, Industry solutions provider (ISP), Innovation, research and startup mode, Education in Indian languages.

In addition to this, the new AICTE Chairman also shared his action plan aligning with the long-term goals of the Government of India underlined in the National Education Policy 2020.

In his previous roles, Prof. Sitharam has worked on multidisciplinary problems addressing diversified societal challenges with many administrative positions at institutions such as IISc, IIT, and CIT and involving in many boards along with more than six years of Interaction with AICTE.

Speaking about building an entrepreneurial ecosystem and creating job opportunities for India's young population, Prof. T.G. Sitharam said, "With more advanced research at all institutions, AICTE can create many Innovations and new start-ups as an excellent job creator." (ANI)

