Assam: Indian Army provides solar streetlights to Tinsukia's Tokowpathar village

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Indian Army has provided solar streetlights to Tokowpathar village of Assam's Tinsukia district aiming to help in the development of basic infrastructure, an official said on Sunday.

"The installation of solar streetlights will help in basic infrastructure development and provide energy-efficient street lights to the village which faces acute shortage of electricity," an official statement by the PRO (Defence) Tezpur said.





According to the statement, the lights were handed over to villagers in a function organized in Village Lower Primary School by the Red Shield Div.

Key members of the village council along with other 200 villagers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

