Assam initiates helpline to assist non-resident Assamese financially during lockdown

Dispur (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Assam government on Monday initiated a helpline number to assist non-resident Assamese financially for their survival during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Assam has started a helpline through which we want to connect non-resident Assamese. They can call 9615471547, we'll register them. Once registered, we'll transfer an amount which will help them in surviving in another state till lockdown is completely lifted," Assam Minister HB Sarma said.

"We have also started an initiative to help the people who are stuck in different countries. To those residents of Assam, we have transferred US $ 1000," he added.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Monday evening climbed to 9,352 and 324 deaths. (ANI)