Assam: Injured leopard found in Dibrugarh, forest officials at the spot

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): A leopard was found in a residential area in Jokai region of Dibrugarh district on Sunday morning.

"We found this leopard in a dry drain. Even when people came near, the leopard did not run away because it is has been severely injured. Later, we informed the forest department regarding the incident," a local told ANI.

The forest officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

