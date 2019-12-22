Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): A leopard was found in a residential area in Jokai region of Dibrugarh district on Sunday morning.
"We found this leopard in a dry drain. Even when people came near, the leopard did not run away because it is has been severely injured. Later, we informed the forest department regarding the incident," a local told ANI.
The forest officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Assam: Injured leopard found in Dibrugarh, forest officials at the spot
ANI | Updated: Dec 22, 2019 13:59 IST
