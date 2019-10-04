Assam: ISRO-themed Durga Puja pandal made in Guwahati

By Vikash Sharma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): As a tribute to Vikram Sarabhai on his 100th birth anniversary and to celebrate 50 years of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a special ISRO-themed Durga Puja pandal has been made here.

The pandal has been designed by Chatribari Sarbajanin Debo Pujasthan Samity.

"We have come up with ISRO theme this time. We want people to come here and learn about the organisation - how it was started, from where it started and who all were involved in it," said a local.

Another person added, "We try to do new things every year. This time we have taken up the theme of 50 years of ISRO and 100th birth anniversary of Vikram Sarabhai. We wish to spread the message to the young generation, we want them to learn about ISRO. From the time ISRO started to Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander, we have tried to show as much as we could." (ANI)

