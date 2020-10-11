Assam: Kamakhya temple to open for devotees from tomorrow

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 10 (ANI): Assam's Kamakhya temple is set to open from Sunday for the devotees after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The devotees will be allowed to perform 'parikrama' form tomorrow onwards.

"Kamakhya temple to open from tomorrow for devotees to perform 'parikrama'. The inner sanctum sanctorum will, however, remain closed," said Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee.



The committee said that the temple's Devalaya complex gate will remain open from 8 am till sunset. It further said that the maximum time allowed for each devotee will be 15 minutes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple was forced to shut earlier this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there 29,710 active cases in the state. (ANI)

