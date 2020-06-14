Assam: Kamrup district admin starts cleaning, de-silting drains ahead of rainy season

Kamrup (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has started preparations including cleaning and de-silting of drains to prevent waterlogging in the city during rainy season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into several places across the country including the remaining parts of the Central Arabian Sea and some parts of the northeast Arabian Sea.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some parts of northeast Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli. It has also advanced in remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), some parts of MP, most parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and some more parts of Bihar," said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, most parts of central and east India during the next 4-5 days, said IMD.

Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at isolated places of Guwahati and Dispur today, IMD added. (ANI)

