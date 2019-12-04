Assam: Koch-Rajbongshis demand separate Kamatapur state, ST status

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) on Tuesday staged a protest in Guwahati, demanding for a separate state of Kamatapur and Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

Both men and women sitting at the protest were holding placards which read -- We want Justice, No ST No rest, Fulfill our demands among others.

"Kamrup-Kamata has its own historical identity with 15 Koch Rajbongshi-populated districts of Assam and 6 districts of West Bengal. We are protesting to protect our ethnic identity, socio-economic and cultural heritage. We need a separate homeland of our own and the status of ST (P)," AKRSU president Karmeswar Rai told ANI.

The union said that as per the Constitution, they hold the right to have a separate state with ST (P) status as their community fulfills all criteria to regain their actual status. (ANI)

