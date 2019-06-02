Assam: Leopard killed, hung from pole

Charaideo (Assam) [India], June 1 (ANI): In a shocking gruesome incident, villagers killed a leopard, cut off its feet and tail and strung it up on a pole. The incident took place in Sonari area of Assam's Charaideo district on Friday.

The big cat was allegedly killed after it attacked people and animals in the area, according to locals.

The animal's body was later seized by the forest department which sent it for a postmortem.

A forest department official said that they are investigating the incident and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

He also said the leopard was dead by the time the forest department team arrived at the incident spot.

Locals claimed that the leopard had hidden itself inside a house in the village and had attacked many people and animals.

"He attacked a man in the morning and injured him grievously. On hearing the noise the villagers surrounded the leopard and killed him," one of the villagers claimed.

A case has also been registered in this regard under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. (ANI)

