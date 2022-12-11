Assam: Leopard rescued from near Film and TV Institute, released in forest

Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Assam Forest department on Saturday rescued a leopard in Assam's Kamrup district, said forest officials.

Informing about the rescue, the District Forest Officer of North Kamrup Forest Division Sunny Choudhary told ANI, "One leopard was successfully rescued today from Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute in Kamrup district".

"Later, the big cat was released to its safe habitat under the Sila Range in North Kamrup Forest Division," the DFO said.



He also said that no injuries or loss to any property were incurred.

Earlier in October, forest officials rescued a leopard from the Changsari area.

In the past few months, the forest department has rescued more than 10 leopards from different parts of the state and released them in jungles. (ANI)

