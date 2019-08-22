Assam: Leopard rescued in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Forest Department of the district administration on Thursday rescued a leopard, who had strayed into the city.

They said that during the rescue operation, the leopard attacked one resident but he is safe now.

Earlier similar incidents were reported from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka, which were adversely affected by floods.

Due to incessant rains in many parts of India, wild animals are getting their way into residential areas. (ANI)

