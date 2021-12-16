Representative image
Representative image

Assam logs 131 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

ANI | Updated: Dec 16, 2021 04:34 IST


Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 16 (ANI): Assam reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state government.

The northeastern state also saw 177 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tallies to 6,10,430 and 6,137 respectively. The current positivity rate in the state is 0.41 per cent.
At present, Assam has as many as 1,074 active cases.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that as many as 6,984 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl