Assam logs 205 news COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Dispur (Assam) [India], October 18 (ANI): A total of 205 fresh COVID-19 infections, 245 recoveries, and six deaths were reported in Assam in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's health department, the cumulative caseload has now reached6, 06, 468. This includes 5950 active cases.

The north-eastern state has logged 5,97,082 recoveries so far. The death toll in the state is 5,950.



Assam today recorded a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent. The recovery rate is at 98.45 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 19, 350 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the population. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, a total of 2,41,61, 678 tests have been conducted in the state.

Out of the seven deaths registered, two each were from Barpeta, Dibrugarh and Kamrup. (ANI)

