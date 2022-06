Assam logs 36 fresh COVID cases

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 27 (ANI): Assam reported 36 fresh COVID-19 cases with no deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 256, informed the state government data on Sunday.

With this, Assam's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 7,24,587 at present.

The new cases were detected after conducting the 546 COVID-19 tests in the northeastern state. The daily positivity rate is 6.59 per cent.

A total of 7,16,343 patients have been cured of the disease so far, with the recovery rate being at 98.86 per cent. As many as 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.

In April, Assam reported zero fresh COVID-19 cases and the active caseload of the state stood at 1.



Meanwhile, India reported 11,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The cumulative COVID-19 cases stand at 4,33,89,973.

Active cases now constitute 0.21 per cent of the country's total positive cases. An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Active COVID-19 cases in the country rise to 92,576. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent.

As many as 25 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry bulletin stated.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.60 per cent while the total COVID recoveries now stand at 4,27,72,398.

India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 197-crore milestone on Saturday, according to Press Information Bureau. More than 11 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm. (ANI)