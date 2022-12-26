Assam: Major eviction drive carried out in Barpeta

Barpeta (Assam) [India], December 26 (ANI): The district administration of Barpeta district of Assam on Monday carried out a massive eviction drive against encroachers.

The eviction drive was carried out at Baghbar Satra Kanara area where nearly 400 bighas of government land have been encroached by some people.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area.



Meanwhile, police detained suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali who had staged protest against the eviction.

Sunbar Chutia, Circle Officer, Barpeta said, "The district administration has evicted around 45 families who illegally encroached the land of Satra Kanara."

"Earlier, we had issued notice three times to them (evicted families) and a public notice. The entire eviction drive was conducted peacefully. These lands will be government's land and the government will use these lands as per requirement," Sunbar Chutia said.

Earlier, the Assam government had carried out a massive eviction drive at Batadraba in Nagaon district. (ANI),

