Assam: Man arrested in possession with drugs substances

Lekhapani (Assam) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A man was on Saturday arrested by Assam Police in Lekhapani town in alleged connection with illegal Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) found from his house.

The police conducted the search at accused named Jeevan Chetry's house on Thursday and found 443 gms of suspected NDPS substances (kanii) along with other illegal materials. After the further probe, the accused was arrested today.

The police also seized Rs 6.6 lakh cash from the house of the accused which he has suspected to be earned from the trafficking of NDPS substances.

An FIR has been lodged at Lekhapani police station and a case has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

