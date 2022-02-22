Assam: Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping, impregnating minor sister

Morigaon (Assam) [India], February 22 (ANI): A POCSO court in Assam's Morigaon district has sentenced a 23-year-old married person to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping and impregnating his own minor sister.



The incident took place at the Jagiroad area in central Assam's Morigaon district in 2019.



The Special Judge of POCSO court of Morigaon on Monday had sentenced the accused person named Rupam Deuri to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in connection with POCSO case number 06/2020 and Jagiroad police station case number 473/2019.



Advocate Ajit Kumar Baishya said that the incident occurred in the first half of 2019.





"The victim 16-year-old girl told her elder sister about the incident and the elder sister took her to the doctor for examination and the incident came to light. A local man named Bipin Chandra Bordoloi helped the victim and the victim lodged a complaint before the police on July 13, 2019. Based on the complaint, police had registered a case at Jagiroad police station and police had also examined the victim on 14/7/2019 and the medical report revealed that she was seven months pregnant. Police had immediately arrested the accused person and produced him before the court," the Advocate said.



Ajit Kumar Baishya further said that, after hearing the case, the court on Monday sentenced Rupam Deuri to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping and impregnating his own minor sister. (ANI)







